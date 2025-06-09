Oregon State Commit Noah Tishendorf Flips Commitment to West Virginia

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State Beavers have lost a commitment for the second time in the 2026 recruiting cycle as the in-state defensive end Noah Tishendorf has flipped his commitment to West Virginia.

Thishendorf's flip comes after a official visit to Morgantown this past weekend. The Beavers notably also lost a commitment from in-state running back LaMarcus Bell earlier this cycle.

"“It was all about the staff, man. The staff is the elite of the elite from Rich Rod, Coach Alley, Coach Casteel to the strength coach. Everyone is elite there and I know I’m going to be developed,” Tishendorf told our West Virginia sister site WVSports on Monday.

Oregon State now holds five commitments in their 2026 recruiting class and have landed two recent commitments from Washington standouts Adel Dorr and Lance McGee.