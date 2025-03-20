The Reser Files - Scouting Report: WR Cynai Thomas

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State football earlier this week picked up a commitment from 2026 wide receiver Cynai Thomas, a standout at Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco.

Thomas is the fourth commitment for Oregon State in the recruiting cycle, the earliest the program has earned four commitments in a cycle in the Rivals era (1998-PRES).

Yesterday, we offered five things to know about Thomas and his commitment to Oregon State, which you can read, here. Today, we break down what Thomas will bring to the Beavers' wide receiver room.