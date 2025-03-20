Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers

With the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team (16-3) riding a 10-game win streak ahead of a three-game road series with Cal Poly (13-6) this weekend, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the numbers!

10.2 - Strikeouts per nine innings for OSU's pitching staff, good for 36th-best

4 - Oregon State is tied for the national shutout lead with 4.

121 - Walks for the Oregon State baseball team, tied for 28th-most nationally.

T7th - Outfielder Easton Talt is tied for the 7th-most walks drawn with 24 on the year. Talt draws an average of 1.26 walks per game...

10 - Doubles on the season for Trent Caraway, which puts him tied for 19th nationally.

2 - Oregon State has two pitchers inside the top-50 in ERA... Ethan Kleinschmit (28th, 1.35) and Nelson Keljo (38th, 1.57)

.538 - Talt's on-base percentage, which ranks 56th nationally.