Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team (16-3) riding a 10-game win streak ahead of a three-game road series with Cal Poly (13-6) this weekend, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the numbers!
MORE: 3 Takeaways From OSU Baseball | Pro Day Results | MBB: Beavers Headed To College Crown | WATCH: WBB Previews North Carolina | WBB To Play North Carolina In NCAA Tourney | Beavers Land 2026 WR Cynai Thomas | Scrimmage Nuggets: Defense Wins | Day 6 Interviews | Recruiting Notebook: New Futurecast, QB Visit & MORE
TEAM
121 - Walks for the Oregon State baseball team, tied for 28th-most nationally.
.291 - Oregon State's batting average, ranking 98th nationally.
2.82 - OSU's earned run average, which ranks fourth nationally.
.978 - Beavers' fielding percentage, good for 36th nationally.
.414 - OSU's on-base percentage, good for 68th nationally.
4 - Oregon State is tied for the national shutout lead with 4.
10.2 - Strikeouts per nine innings for OSU's pitching staff, good for 36th-best
1.16 - Oregon State's WHIP, good for 11th-best nationally.
4.45 - Walks per game allowed by OSU's pitching staff, ranking 112th
.445 - OSU's slugging percentage, ranking 105th nationally.
INDIVIDUAL
T7th - Outfielder Easton Talt is tied for the 7th-most walks drawn with 24 on the year. Talt draws an average of 1.26 walks per game...
10 - Doubles on the season for Trent Caraway, which puts him tied for 19th nationally.
2 - Oregon State has two pitchers inside the top-50 in ERA... Ethan Kleinschmit (28th, 1.35) and Nelson Keljo (38th, 1.57)
.538 - Talt's on-base percentage, which ranks 56th nationally.