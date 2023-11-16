THE EDGE - Washington vs Oregon State: Who Has The Edge?
Oregon State looks to make a statement this weekend in Corvallis in a top-10 matchup against the Washington Huskies. In preparation for Saturday's game, we go position group by position group to see who has the edge.
QUARTERBACK
EDGE: WASHINGTON
A premier quarterback matchup, this should be a good one. That being said, as good as D.J. has been this season for the Beavers, it's hard to go against Michael Penix Jr in this one. Penix Jr has been fantastic this season, completing 68% of his passes for 28 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. While his Heisman hype has died down a bit over the last few weeks, the former Indiana Hoosiers has played his way into being one of the top quarterbacks in next spring’s NFL Draft.
RUNNING BACK
EDGE: OREGON STATE
Tailback Dillon Johnson has been good for the Huskies, really good even. That being said, there just are not that many tailbacks in the country that can match what Damien Martinez has done for the Beavers this season. Martinez has a great chance to be this year’s Doak Walker winner and that’s why we’re going to give the Beavers the edge at running back.
WIDE RECEIVER
