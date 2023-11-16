With the 10th-ranked Oregon State football team set to square off with Washington on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Huskies!

Washington Opponent Preview

- Washington is 21-2 overall under head coach Kalen DeBoer, whose career head coaching record is now 100-11

- UW is 10-0 for just the second time in school history ... the Huskies lead the nation in passing offense and are No. 6 in total offense

- UW is also No. 2 in the nation in punt return defense (-0.5 per return) and rank No. 6 in kick return defense (14.7 per return)

- Over just 23 games as a Husky, Michael Penix Jr. has notched five of the top-10 single-game passing yards marks in UW history, including his first three games this season (473 vs. Michigan State – 3rd; 450 vs. Boise State – 6th; 409 vs. Tulsa – 10th)

- In less than two seasons, Penix is up to third in UW history in career TD passes, with 59 ... he has thrown multiple TDs in 18 of his 23 games at UW ... his 8,174 career yards rank him 4th at UW

- Through 10 games, Penix is No. 1 in FBS passing yards and pass yards per game, No. 2 in total offense, No. 4 in pass TDs and No. 8 in pass efficiency ... four different UW receivers – Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Germie Bernard (2) – have scored a rushing TD so far this season

-Before this season, UW had had just eight games in its history in which two players had 100 receiving yards (including two last year) ... this season, that has happened in 5 of 10 games ... Penix is currently No. 1 in the nation in pass plays of 10-plus (141 plays)

- UW enters the week with the nation's second-longest active winning streak among FBS teams, with 17 victories in a row ... only Georgia, with a 27-game run, has a longer active streak ... the win streak is the third-longest in UW history, after 40 (1908-16) and 22 (1990-92) ... not counting the 4-game 2020 season, the Huskies have won 10 or more games in 5 of the last 7 seasons.

