Commit Stats: How Oregon State commits performed this past weekend (11/10)

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Follow along with us below throughout the season as we track how Oregon State commits are performing in their senior seasons.

Durant and Graham-Kapowsin's undefeated season continues with a 56-35 win in the Washington state playoffs. Durant had his biggest game of the season with six receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns (per MaxPreps, Durant claims 7/202/3 in his tweet below).

Season Stats: 56 receptions, 890 yards, 18 touchdowns

Freauff is out for the season.

Season Stats: N/A

Hook and Homestead's season is over after posting a 1-10 record.

Season Stats: 34 receptions, 404 yards, 5 touchdowns.

Season over... Full-season stats are not available.


Foster recorded four tackles including half a tackle for a loss in Central catholic's 42-6 win over Lakeridge last weekend. They'll take on West Linn in the state semifinals this weekend.

Season Stats: 37 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks


No stat's are available from Proctor Academ'ys 20-19 loss to Hamden Hall Country Day last Friday.

Punahou and Burnett will take on Kahuku in the Hawaii state Division I semifinals this weekend.

Season Stats: N/A

Frazier and McKinney defeated Marcus last weekend 52-31. Frazier recorded seven tackles and two sacks in the win.

Stats: 12 carries, 37 yards, 2 TD ; 56 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 INT

Brinson and the Gaither Cowboys defeated the St. Petersburg Green Devils last weekend 42-14. Brinson recorded three tackles in the win.

Season Stats: 22 Tackles, 1 PD

St. Louis's season is over after posting a 5-8 record this year.

Season Stats: N/A

Kelso went 4-7 this season and their season is over.

Season Stats: N/A

After a 28-18 win over Pocatello, Bishop Kelly is set to play Hillcrest in the state championship game this Friday.

Season Stats: N/A

Kim and North Medford fell to Central Catholic two weeks ago 56-0, ending their 2023 season.

Season Stats: N/A

Connington and Mountain View fell to Meridian two weeks ago in the Idaho State playoffs, ending their season.

Season Stats: N/A

