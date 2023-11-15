Durant and Graham-Kapowsin's undefeated season continues with a 56-35 win in the Washington state playoffs. Durant had his biggest game of the season with six receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns (per MaxPreps, Durant claims 7/202/3 in his tweet below). Season Stats: 56 receptions, 890 yards, 18 touchdowns

Freauff is out for the season. Season Stats: N/A

Hook and Homestead's season is over after posting a 1-10 record. Season Stats: 34 receptions, 404 yards, 5 touchdowns.

Season over... Full-season stats are not available.



Foster recorded four tackles including half a tackle for a loss in Central catholic's 42-6 win over Lakeridge last weekend. They'll take on West Linn in the state semifinals this weekend. Season Stats: 37 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks



No stat's are available from Proctor Academ'ys 20-19 loss to Hamden Hall Country Day last Friday.

Frazier and McKinney defeated Marcus last weekend 52-31. Frazier recorded seven tackles and two sacks in the win. Stats: 12 carries, 37 yards, 2 TD ; 56 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 INT

Brinson and the Gaither Cowboys defeated the St. Petersburg Green Devils last weekend 42-14. Brinson recorded three tackles in the win. Season Stats: 22 Tackles, 1 PD

St. Louis's season is over after posting a 5-8 record this year. Season Stats: N/A

Kelso went 4-7 this season and their season is over. Season Stats: N/A

After a 28-18 win over Pocatello, Bishop Kelly is set to play Hillcrest in the state championship game this Friday. Season Stats: N/A

Kim and North Medford fell to Central Catholic two weeks ago 56-0, ending their 2023 season. Season Stats: N/A