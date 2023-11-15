Commit Stats: How Oregon State commits performed this past weekend (11/10)
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Follow along with us below throughout the season as we track how Oregon State commits are performing in their senior seasons.
MORE: Judge Grants OSU & WSU Control | OSU Earns Highest-Ever Playoff Ranking | WATCH: OSU Offense Previews UW | 2026 Four-Star Talks OSU Visit
Durant and Graham-Kapowsin's undefeated season continues with a 56-35 win in the Washington state playoffs. Durant had his biggest game of the season with six receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns (per MaxPreps, Durant claims 7/202/3 in his tweet below).
Season Stats: 56 receptions, 890 yards, 18 touchdowns
Freauff is out for the season.
Season Stats: N/A
Hook and Homestead's season is over after posting a 1-10 record.
Season Stats: 34 receptions, 404 yards, 5 touchdowns.
Season over... Full-season stats are not available.
Foster recorded four tackles including half a tackle for a loss in Central catholic's 42-6 win over Lakeridge last weekend. They'll take on West Linn in the state semifinals this weekend.
Season Stats: 37 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks
No stat's are available from Proctor Academ'ys 20-19 loss to Hamden Hall Country Day last Friday.
Punahou and Burnett will take on Kahuku in the Hawaii state Division I semifinals this weekend.
Season Stats: N/A
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Presser | Snap Counts + Takeaways vs Stanford | Team Grades & Top Performers
Frazier and McKinney defeated Marcus last weekend 52-31. Frazier recorded seven tackles and two sacks in the win.
Stats: 12 carries, 37 yards, 2 TD ; 56 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 INT
Brinson and the Gaither Cowboys defeated the St. Petersburg Green Devils last weekend 42-14. Brinson recorded three tackles in the win.
Season Stats: 22 Tackles, 1 PD
St. Louis's season is over after posting a 5-8 record this year.
Season Stats: N/A
Kelso went 4-7 this season and their season is over.
Season Stats: N/A
After a 28-18 win over Pocatello, Bishop Kelly is set to play Hillcrest in the state championship game this Friday.
Season Stats: N/A
Kim and North Medford fell to Central Catholic two weeks ago 56-0, ending their 2023 season.
Season Stats: N/A
Connington and Mountain View fell to Meridian two weeks ago in the Idaho State playoffs, ending their season.
Season Stats: N/A
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson