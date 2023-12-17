PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State offensive linemen Taliese Fuaga and Tanner Miller have been recognized as All-Americans by ESPN. Fuaga is a first-team selection while Miller has been named to its second team.

In addition to Thursday’s honor, Fuaga has also been selected first team by the FWAA (Football Writers Association of America), CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. Fuaga is also a Second-Team All-American by the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), The Sporting News, Walter Camp, The Athletic and USA Today.

He was also named a First-Team All-Pac-12 selection via a vote of the conference’s coaches and the Associated Press and was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

Miller, meanwhile, earns his first career All-American honor after earning midseason recognition by the Associated Press. He was also named an All-Pac-12 First Teamer by the AP and a second-teamer by the conference’s coaches.

Fuaga and Miller are part of an offensive line that has helped the Beavers to 180.8 yards per game on the ground. OSU has averaged 426.9 total yards per game and the Beavers have allowed just 15 sacks.

Individually, Fuaga is graded as the nation’s No. 1 run blocker by Pro Football Focus, at 90.7. His 86.5 overall grade, meanwhile, is third in the nation. Miller, meanwhile, is ranked ninth in the Pac-12 overall (75.5) and his 78.9 run blocking grade is fifth.

