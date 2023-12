On Thursday, Oregon State offensive line coach Kyle DeVan extended an offer to 2024 offensive lineman Brody Duffel out of Bixby, Oklahoma. Shortly after receiving the offer, BeaversEdge caught up with Duffel to briefly discuss his newest offer and his recruitment.

