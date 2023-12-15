PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 2024 OL Discusses OSU Offer | 2024 Schedule Released | What Are The Beavers Getting In Nick Norris | Hearing Some QB Rumblings | Beavers To Host Big Recruit

Oregon State and Notre Dame's respective squads will look a lot different in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29th as both teams have had several key players either transfer or opt-out.

On the Notre Dame front, Irish standout running back Audric Estime announced on Thursday night that he would be declaring for the NFL Draft, and in doing so, opted out of the Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State...

It's a sizable hole for the Irish to fill as Estime was one of the top running backs in college football with 1,341 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 17 receptions for 142 receiving yards...

Backup running back Gi'Bran Payne, who had 39 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a reserve role is likely to start in his place...

He joins QB Sam Hartman, OL Joe Alt, and DB Cam Hart as the Irish who have declined to play in the bowl game...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...

MORE: Beavers Land CU Transfer RB | QB HOTBOARD | Bray Announces 5 New Hires | Offseason Movement Tracker