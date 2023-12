Oregon State will be hosting Texas quarterback transfer Maalik Murphy on Sunday for a visit, sources have confirmed to Rivals. Murphy is considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal after entering the portal earlier this week. He is also taking trips to Duke and Baylor this weekend, Rivals has confirmed.

Murphy was one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 recruiting cycle, a four-star prospect out of Serra in Gardena, California

