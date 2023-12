PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team adding Northern Colorado defensive lineman Nick Norris, BeaversEdge dives into what he's going to bring the Beavers!

MORE: Beavers To Host Big Recruit | Beavers Land CU Transfer RB | QB HOTBOARD | Bray Announces 5 New Hires | Offseason Movement Tracker | Atticus Sappington Enters Portal