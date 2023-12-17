Oregon State has lost a commitment from 2024 offensive lineman Terrell Kim . On Saturday evening, the North Medford native flipped his commitment from the Beavers to future Big 12 member Arizona State following an official visit to Tempe.

Kim becomes the 11th prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle to decommit from the Beavers and the ninth since Jonathan Smith left his alma mater for the pastures of East Lansing and Michigan State.

With the commitment, Trent Bray and the Beavers are down to just six commitments in their 2024 recruiting class with just days until the early signing period beginning on Wednesday.

The Beavers also hold five transfer portal commitments so far in a trio of Colorado transfers, RB Anthony Hankerson, OL Van Wells, OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, TCU cornerback Mason White, and Northern Colorado defensive end Nick Norris. The Beavers did hold a commitment from Middle Tennessee State transfer defensive back Jakobe Thomas but he decomitted from the Beavers on Saturday afternoon.