PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU, WSU Gain Control Of P12 | Notre Dame RB Opts Out | 2024 OL Discusses OSU Offer | 2024 Schedule Released | What Are The Beavers Getting In Nick Norris

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez is back to playing in the Sun Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it was announced on Friday...

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes, who has handled the messaging during the Martinez situation, said the following:

“Due to the District Attorney’s decision not to file charges for DUII or similar offenses against Damien Martinez, he will be allowed to participate in the upcoming bowl game.”

On the year, Martinez took 194 carries for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has 11 receptions for 126 yards...

MORE: Hearing Some QB Rumblings | Beavers To Host Big Recruit | Beavers Land CU Transfer RB | QB HOTBOARD | Bray Announces 5 New Hires | Offseason Movement Tracker