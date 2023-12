PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

BeaversEdge has learned from sources that Oregon State is heavily expected to be the front-runner for an SEC quarterback transfer...

Read on to find out the latest!

MORE: Oregon State set to host Texas QB | Damien Martinez To Play In Sun Bowl | OSU, WSU Gain Control Of P12 | Notre Dame RB Opts Out | 2024 OL Discusses OSU Offer | 2024 Schedule Released | What Are The Beavers Getting In Nick Norris