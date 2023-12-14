PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State University football team will play seven home games - three versus Power 5 opponents – to highlight the program’s 2024 schedule that was released on Thursday.

The Beavers open the 2024 season at the recently renovated Reser Stadium on Saturday, Aug.31, against Idaho State before a road trip to face San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Rivalry Series presented by Safeway-Albertsons, PacificSource Health Plans, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank against Oregon continues when the Ducks come to Corvallis on Saturday, Sept. 14, in the 128th all-time meeting between the intrastate rivals.

Oregon State takes on Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Corvallis and ends the month on Saturday, Sept.28, with a road game at California. The Beavers will host Washington State on Saturday, November 23.

The dates for the six remaining games will be announced soon, and four of those opponents will play in bowls this season, including Mountain West Conference champion Boise State and league runner-up UNLV.

2024 Oregon State Football Schedule

Aug. 31 -- vs. Idaho State

Sept. 7 -- at San Diego State

Sept. 14 -- vs. Oregon

Sept.21 -- vs. Purdue

Sept. 28 -- at California

Nov. 23 -- vs. Washington State

Home Games (Dates TBD) -- UNLV, San Jose State, Colorado State

Road Games (Dates TBD) -- Air Force, Nevada, Boise State

