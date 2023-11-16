PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

OMAHA, Neb. – Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga has been named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy as announced Wednesday by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee. He is one of seven semifinalists for the honor, which is given annually to college football’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.

Fuaga, who hails from Tacoma, Wash., is the No. 1 graded offensive lineman nationally by Pro Football Focus. PFF also has him graded as the No. 1 run blocker. Oregon State’s offensive line as a whole is ranked as the No. 1 run-blocking unit in the nation.

He’s part of an offensive line that has helped the Beavers to nearly 200 rushing yards per game, and which has blocked for Damien Martinez’s 1,024 yards, the 18th 1,000-yard season in OSU history. Per PFF, Fuaga has not given up a sack this season nor has he allowed an OSU quarterback to be hit.

Three finalists for the honor will be recognized on Nov. 28, and the winner will be announced Dec. 8 on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show televised by ESPN.

Fuaga and the Beavers host Washington Saturday at Reser Stadium in a matchup slated to start at 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will air live on ABC.