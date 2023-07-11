PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Ryan Brown has been selected in the 16th round, 466th overall, by the Oakland Athletics in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.

Brown is the second Beaver taken in this year’s draft, and the Salem, Ore., native has pitched in 56 career games, all in relief. He has a 9-4 record and 3.90 earned run average, striking out 76 batters and holding opponents to a .231 average in 67 innings.

Brown has saved 20 games in his OSU career, which is good for sixth all-time at Oregon State. His 11 saves in 2023 are tied for eighth-most in a single season by an Oregon State reliever.

He’s a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning first-team honors in 2022. He was also a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) that season.

Brown is the fifth Beaver taken by Oakland all-time, and the first since Jake Pfennigs in 2022.

