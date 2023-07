Oregon State has had a pretty good week already, picking up a pair of commitments in OL David Abijian and defensive end Kekai Burnett. But the Beavers may not be done this week yet, as top running back target Brandon Tullis is set to make a commitment on Saturday.

Additionally, top wide receiver target David Washington is set to make a commitment on Monday with the Beavers among the contenders alongside.

