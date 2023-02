PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

DALLAS – Oregon State redshirt sophomore Ryan Brown has been named to the watch list for the Stopper of the Year, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced on Thursday.

Brown, a right-hander who had nine saves last season, is one of 81 players on the initial watch list. He went 5-1 a year ago, and struck out 40 in 33 innings over 28 appearances.

Brown, from Salem, Ore., was named a Freshman All-American by both the NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball.

He and the Beavers open their 2023 season Friday against New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz. First pitch is slated for 11:00 a.m. PT (noon in Arizona).

