As the 2024 recruiting cycle really gets rolling here into mid-February, BeaversEdge recently caught up with 2024 tight-end Decker DeGraaf.

The Beavers already hold one tight-end commitment in the form of Wyatt Hook but it appears likely that Jonathan Smith and company are planning on taking at least a pair of tight ends in the 2024 cycle.

DeGraaf is among the top targets at the position for the Beavers. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end out of Glendora (CA) holds seven offers, including six from Power Five schools; Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Hawaii, Oregon State, Washington, and Washington State. Schools such as Miami, Notre Dame, and Tennessee have also been in contact frequently with the California native over the last few months but have yet to extend offers.

