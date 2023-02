PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

On Monday, three-star cornerback Aundre Gibson released his top four which included the Oregon State Beavers. The Desert Edge (AZ) native caught up with BeaversEdge shortly after releasing his top four to discuss where things stand with the Beavers.

The Beavers made Gibson's top four alongside the likes of Kansas, Oregon, and Washington...