The 10 Pac-12 Board Members issued a joint statement on Monday in regard to the future media rights deals and growth of the conference:

“The 10 Pac-12 universities look forward to consummating successful media rights deal(s) in the very near future. Based upon positive conversations with multiple potential media rights partners over the past weeks, we remain highly confident in our future growth and success as a conference and united in our commitment to one another.”

This statement comes on the heels of the reports that the Pac-12 has shown interest in SMU & San Diego State as potential expansion candidates, while also negotiating the next round of its media rights agreements.