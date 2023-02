Oregon State added to its group of analysts on Thursday, hiring Kody Schexnayder as a special teams analyst. Schexnayder confirmed the hiring on Thursday afternoon via Twitter.

A native of River Ridge (LA), Schexnayder was a walk-on at Mississippi State from 2016 through 2019. Playing in 30 games as a punter and holder. As a punter, he averaged 36.3 yards per punt over 27 career punts.

After the end of his playing career, he joined Arkansas State as a special teams graduate assistant where he spent each of the last three seasons. This past season with the help of Schexnayder, the Wolfpack put together one of the best special teams in the country in all facets.