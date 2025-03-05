Rataj Highlights Trio of Beavers Earning All-Conference Honors

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – A trio of Oregon State men’s basketball players have earned All-West Coast Conference honors, the WCC announced Tuesday morning.

Michael Rataj led the way with an All-First Team selection. Parsa Fallah was selected to the Second Team, while Nate Kingz was tabbed as an Honorable Mention.

Rataj was a three-time WCC Player of the Week this season, and is top-10 in the conference in points per game (3rd), rebounds per game (4th), steals per game (1st), field goal percentage (2nd) and free throw percentage (9th). Overall, Rataj is averaging 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He has scored in double-figures 28 times in 31 games this year. The forward is 23 points away from reaching 1,000 in his career.

Parsa Fallah is averaging 12.7 points per game, and is shooting 59.6 percent from the floor. He’s finished in double-figures in six-straight games, including a pair of 24-point performances in that stretch. Fallah has shot 50 percent or better from the floor in 23 of the 30 games he has played this year and has gone over 20 points six times on the season.

Kingz has proven himself as one of the premier shooters in the conference, currently sitting at 44.3 percent from 3-point range – the fifth-best single-season percentage in program history. The guard is averaging 11.6 points per game and has gone over 10 points 19 times in 2024-25.

The Beavers will be the No. 5 seed in this week’s Credit 1 Union WCC Tournament in Las Vegas and will play their first game of the event on Saturday.

2024-25 West Coast Conference Major Awards

Coach of the Year - Randy Bennett, Saint Mary's

Player of the Year - Augustas Marciulionis, Saint Mary's

Defensive Player of the Year - Mitchell Saxen, Saint Mary's

Newcomer of the Year – Paulius Murauskas, Saint Mary’s

Sixth Man of the Year – Mikey Lewis, Saint Mary’s

Freshman of the Year – Austin Rapp, Portland

All-Conference First Team:

Adama-Alpha Bal, Santa Clara

Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Augustas Marciulionis, Saint Mary’s

Paulius Murauskas, Saint Mary’s

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

Michael Rataj, Oregon State

Mitchell Saxen, Saint Mary’s

Malik Thomas, San Francisco

Marcus Williams, San Francisco

All-Conference Second Team:

Parsa Fallah, Oregon State

Max Mackinnon, Portland

Carlos Stewart, Santa Clara

Christoph Tilly, Santa Clara

Lamar Washington, Pacific

All-Conference Honorable Mention

Luke Barrett, Saint Mary's

Nate Calmese, Washington State

Nate Kingz, Oregon State

Jevon Porter, LMU

Caleb Stone-Carrawell, LMU

Stefan Todorovic, Pepperdine

Lejuan Watts, Washington State

All-Freshman Team

Tony Duckett, San Diego

Mikey Lewis, Saint Mary’s

Austin Rapp, Portland

Tyrone Riley IV, San Francisco

Tomas Thrastarson, Washington State