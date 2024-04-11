With the No. 5 Oregon State baseball team (27-4, 8-3 Pac-12) returning to Goss Stadium for a three-game series with Stanford BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Travis Bazzana broke two Oregon State records on Tuesday. In addition to the home run record, he became the program's all-time leader in total bases (387). In both instances, he surpassed Andy Jarvis, who played at OSU from 2000-03. Jarvis and Joe Gerber (1997-2000) were tied with the home run record at 34.

- Oregon State's three home runs Tuesday gave the Beavers 62 on the year. That's the third-most in a single season at OSU, trailing the 2023 club (89) and the 2018 National Championship team, which finished with 67.

- Oregon State is on a 20-game win streak at home, the third-longest active mark. North Carolina, which was the home team Tuesday in a loss to South Carolina but at a neutral site in Charlotte, has won 24 straight in Chapel Hill. Arkansas, meanwhile, has won 23 straight in Fayetteville.

- OSU's current six-game win streak is the seventh-longest nationally.

- The Beavers are also fourth nationally with 27 wins this season and winning percentage (.871).

- Oregon State ranks 10th nationally with 301 runs and eighth with 9.7 runs per game.

- Wilson Weber has hit safely in five of his last six games. He is 11-for-18 (.611) with four doubles, two triples, a home run, five RBI, and nine runs scored during that stretch.

- Mason Guerra has 13 multiple-hit games this season, tying him with Gavin Turley for second on the team this year, behind Travis Bazzana's 19. Guerra has 12 multi-RBI efforts to tie him with Bazzana for the team lead.

- Turley has hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games and has six home runs with 21 RBI in that stretch.

- The Beavers are looking to snap a five-game losing streak to the Cardinal, the longest such streak since dropping 13 straight from 1971 to 2000.