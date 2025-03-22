Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take G1 vs Cal Poly 4-1

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Aiva Arquette and Easton Talt both hit solo home runs to send sixth-ranked Oregon State to a 4-1 win over Cal Poly in the three-game series opener Friday night at Baggett Stadium.

Oregon State scored in each of the first four innings, then got six innings of scoreless relief by Eric Segura, Tanner Douglas and Joey Mundt to close out the game.

Arquette went deep in the second at bat of the game, putting the Beavers (17-3) on the board first. Talt, meanwhile, drove in the game’s last run on his second home run of the season in the fourth.

AJ Singer singled in a run in the second and Canon Reeder drove home Gavin Turley on a triple in the third.

Reeder and Turley both had two hits to lead the Beavers as Oregon State recorded 13 overall. Singer and Talt had two apiece.

Nelson Keljo started for the Beavers and allowed a first-inning run, and worked three innings. Segura took over in the fourth and held Cal Poly (13-7) scoreless over four innings, striking out eight, equaling a career-high. He limited the Mustangs to three hits and two walks and eventually earned the win, improving to 4-0 on the year.

Douglas recorded the first two outs of the eighth before Mundt entered in relief. The righty ended the eighth, then got into a bit of a jam in the ninth but got a strikeout with two on to end the game.

He earned the save, his first of the season.

Griffin Naess started for Cal Poly and took the loss after allowing nine hits and four runs in four innings. He dropped to 2-2.

Next Up

The teams play game two of the series Saturday at Baggett Field in San Luis Obispo. First pitch is slated for 3:00 p.m. and it will air live on ESPN+.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Cal Poly became the first team to score a first-inning run against the Beavers this season.

• Canon Reeder equaled his career-high with three hits.

• Arquette’s home run was his first since March 23 against Virginia.

• Talt’s home run was his first since March 8 against San Diego.

• Mundt made his first appearance in relief since March 7 versus San Diego.

• Talt and Turley each extended their hit streaks to five games.

• The Beavers’ 11-game win streak is now tied with Bowling Green for the second-longest active streak in the nation. Only LSU’s 17 straight is longer.

