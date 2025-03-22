Jade Carey Earns Another 10 as Beavers Best Fisk With 197.37

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jade Carey earned a perfect score for the second-consecutive week as Oregon State Gymnastics posted a 197.375 in its final home meet of the regular season.

Competing in the all-around, the Phoenix, Ariz., native started off with a 9.900 on vault before earning a pair of 9.975s on bars and beam, setting the stage for a perfect 10 in the final rotation. She finished the meet with a 39.850 in the all-around and won five more event titles, bringing her to 160 as a Beaver.

Led off by a DeVries 9.800 and Briones 9.825, the back half of the 13th-ranked Beaver bars lineup did what it does best, providing a spark for OSU thanks to a pair of McMillan 9.875s that led to Carey’s 9.975, finishing the second rotation with a 49.350.

That momentum continued into beam, where the final four once did as they have so many times throughout the year, rattling off several huge scores for the Beavers’ 49.400 rotation score. Lauren Letzsch, competing in the three spot, earned a 9.850 before Jennifer McMillan set a new career high with a 9.925; Sydney Gonzales added another 9.925 and Carey was given her second 9.975 of the meet in the anchor spot.

The final rotation was filled with fireworks, all culminating in yet another perfect 10. Savannah Miller led it off with a 9.850 before a Sophia Esposito 9.875 and Sage Thompson 9.900, and Kaitlin Garcia saw a 10 from one judge on her way to a career-best 9.975. In the meet’s final non-exhibition routine, Carey showed why she’s the nation's leading all-arounder, earning a perfect score for the second-consecutive week.

In finishing with a 9.875, Esposito officially concludes the regular season with a 9.800 or better in every single appearance on floor exercise, a run which includes nine 9.850-pluses and three scores of at least 9.900 across 11 total routines.

Letzsch reached eight 9.850 or better scores on the beam in 12 appearances, while Gonzales’ score was her third 9.925 this year.

Thompson, who finished the meet with a 9.775 on vault, 9.875 on bars and 9.900 on floor, made it eight-straight meets with a 9.850-plus on bars and has now earned a 9.800 or better on floor in every single meet this regular season.

Oregon State will await its fate for the upcoming regionals, with the NCAA Gymnastics Selection Show scheduled for Monday morning on ESPNU.

