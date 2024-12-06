Oregon State WR Darrius Clemons Set To Return For 2025

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

"One more season with my guys."

That's how Oregon State junior wide receiver Darrius Clemons announced he'd be back for his senior season with the program in 2025.

He joins center Van Wells, running back Anthony Hankerson, and fellow wideout Trent Walker as the Beavers that have publicly announced they'll be back next season...

Keep track of all the player movement with Oregon State this offseason, with our Offseason Movement Tracker...

The 6-foot-3, 211-pounder is coming off a career-best year in his first year with the Beavers after transferring from Michigan. He tallied 25 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns and played in nine games, including six-straight starts to end the season.

Clemons' Beaver debut was delayed due to an injury that kept him out until the Purdue game in week four, but once he started to get in the rhythm and flow of the offense, you saw the flashes of what he could bring to the table.

Perhaps no better example was the season finale against Boise State, where Clemons exploded for eight catches for 123 yards and a score, recording season-highs in catches and yards and nearly matching his entire season total of yards in one game...

Clemons showcased what he can bring to the table when he’s an active part of the receiver rotation and is heavily targeted, so that could be an exciting development entering next season if the Beavers can get more consistent quarterback play next season.

A four-star recruit and RivalsTop100 prospect out of Westview High School (Portland) in the class of 2022, Clemons boasted over 30 offers (including OSU) and ultimately chose Michigan coming out of HS.

He saw action in 22 games in two seasons for the Wolverines, including their national championship run, tallying four catches for 40 yards.

With Clemons and Walker set to return, the Beavers now have their No. 1 (Walker) and No. 3 (Clemons) receivers back by yardage totals entering next season...

