Oregon State Early 2025 Signing Class Breakdown & Rank

With the Oregon State football team signing 18 new players during the early signing window, BeaversEdge takes a deep dive into the class... We looked at what states the Beavers most heavily recruited, team ranking breakdowns, and more!

When the Beavers add a few more names during the late signing window, this ranking could go up...

Oregon State checks in at No. 62 nationally, ahead of BYU, Cincinnati, and Washington State, and just behind South Florida, Iowa State, and Iowa...

Not only did Oregon State win the battle on the field against their Pac-12 brethren Washington State, but they also beat them on the recruiting side of things as of now with 1,200 total points to the Cougars' 1155. WSU also has three more players and still trails, so that indicates a slightly higher-quality class for the Beavers...

I've also included a look at the Mountain West recruiting rankings, as several of those teams will be Oregon State's peers by the time these classes get into the thick of things.

Considering that Oregon State's 1,200 points would lead all new Pac-12 schools, the Beavers are still out-recruiting their future peers. It'll be key to watch this ahead of February and into the coming years, but a promising early sign...