Oregon State Early 2025 Signing Class Breakdown & Rank

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team signing 18 new players during the early signing window, BeaversEdge takes a deep dive into the class... We looked at what states the Beavers most heavily recruited, team ranking breakdowns, and more!
MORE: 2025 Scholarship Chart | RB Anthony Hankerson Announces Return | DB Andre Jordan To Seek Portal | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Class | WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Class | Early Signing Day Notebook | | NSD Central | Offseason Movement Tracker | OSU's Targets In The Portal?
Breakdown By Position
For more on 2025 QB Tristan Ti'a, CLICK HERE
For news on another addition to the 2025 class, CLICK HERE
Breakdown By State
California - (5) - DL Jesse Myers, DB Jalil Tucker, WR Elijah Washington, RB Kourdey Glass, OLB Logan Knapp
Texas - (5) - DBs David Madison, Blake Thompson, Zephen Walker, DL Nik Fisher, OL Maddox Conway
Nevada - (4) - ILB Jeremiah Ioane, DBs Sean Craig, Trey Glasper, RB Skyler Jackson
Oregon - (2) - TE Cody Siegner, OL Jake Normoyle
Washington - (1) - Noah Thomas
Arizona - (1) - OLB Darian Dantzler
Breakdown By Rank
Oregon State checks in at No. 62 nationally, ahead of BYU, Cincinnati, and Washington State, and just behind South Florida, Iowa State, and Iowa...
When the Beavers add a few more names during the late signing window, this ranking could go up...
Pac-12 Rankings
Not only did Oregon State win the battle on the field against their Pac-12 brethren Washington State, but they also beat them on the recruiting side of things as of now with 1,200 total points to the Cougars' 1155. WSU also has three more players and still trails, so that indicates a slightly higher-quality class for the Beavers...
I've also included a look at the Mountain West recruiting rankings, as several of those teams will be Oregon State's peers by the time these classes get into the thick of things.
Considering that Oregon State's 1,200 points would lead all new Pac-12 schools, the Beavers are still out-recruiting their future peers. It'll be key to watch this ahead of February and into the coming years, but a promising early sign...
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @ryan_harlan