Oregon State Center Van Wells Announces Return In 2025

"Last ride Beaver Nation."

That's how Oregon State junior center Van Wells announced his decision to return to the team next season. Wells could have sought the NFL draft or looked elsewhere but instead double-doubled down with the Beavers and committed for next season.

Wells joins fellow teammate Trent Walker, who also announced his return this week...

After spending his first two seasons at Colorado, Wells announced his transfer to Oregon State this past offseason and went on to play in 11 of the Beavers' 12 contests, including 10 starts, all at center.

The news has to have head coach Trent Bray and offensive line coach Kyle DeVan over the moon, as they'll have a critical and experienced player piece build the new offensive line around next season.

Van Wells had the second-highest highest pass-blocking grade on offense (79.9), trailing only Christian-Lichtenhan (84.6), so it's a huge addition for the Beavers to retain him entering the new campaign.

Wells' return immediately stabilizes the offensive line, as he'll be the anchor of the new unit in 2025. The Beavers lost starters Joshua Gray (LG), Flavio Gonzalez (RG), Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan (LT), and Grant Starck (RT) to graduation this offseason.

