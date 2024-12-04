Published Dec 4, 2024
WATCH: Oregon State HC Trent Bray Breaks Down 2025 Early Signing Class
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Trent Bray as he breaks down the early signing class, offers key updates, and more!

MORE: Van Wells Announces Return | NSD Central | Offseason Movement Tracker | 2023 LB Leonard Ah You Signs With MSU | What We're Hearing About OSU's Portal Targets | OL Maddox Conway Talks Return Home

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @ryan_harlan