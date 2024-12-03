Oregon State Wide Receiver Trent Walker Announces Return In 2025

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

"Let's run it back Beaver Nation."

That's how Oregon State redshirt-junior receiver Trent Walker announced he would be returning to Corvallis and head coach Trent Bray for the 2025 campaign.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound former walk-on exploded this season, hauling in 82 catches for 901 yards and two scores. This was on the heels of his sophomore campaign, where he caught eight passes for 66 yards.

Walker, who grew up with the dream of playing for Oregon State, no doubt received some interest from various schools after leading the Beavers in receptions and yards by a wide margin, but the hometown Walker decided to remain in Corvallis.

He became the go-to receiver for the Beavers this season, catching 68% of his targets this season, and averaging 11.1 yards per reception. His 81 receptions rank seventh for a single season at OSU– tied with James Newsom (03).

