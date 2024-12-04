Oregon State Football Early Signing Day Notebook

Advertisement

Quarterback

For more on quarterback Tristan Ti'a, head to the The Dam Board Trent Bray confirmed during his press conference that Tristan Ti'a will be a February addition... "Everything is good with (Tristan)," Bray said. "He's just planning on signing in February with the rest of his teammates."

Running Back

Adjusted H/W - 6-foot, 212-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Ranked No. 15 in the state of Nevada - Letterwinner for head coach Richard Muraco - Carried the ball 60 times as a junior, totaling 352 rushing yards. Also caught 21 passes for 221 yards. Scored seven total touchdowns - Letterwinner in track and field - Son of Cherie Campbell, Asia Jackson (step-mother) and Steven Jackson• Has two sisters, Kinnedi and Journey - Has two brothers, Kingston and Jax. Father, Steven, lettered at Oregon State from 2001-03 and played in 160 NFL games from 2004 to 2015 with the St. Louis Rams, Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots - Intends to study graphic design at Oregon State - Would like to be an entrepreneur after his playing career - Involved with the 100 Ways nonprofit• Enjoys art and music in his spare time - Chose Oregon State because of “the education the school has to offer, the prestigious history of the program and the environment.”

Adjusted H/W - 5-foot-9, 195-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Cannon Sanchez - All-State and First-Team All-League player during his high school career - 2023 WYL Player of the Year - Carried the ball 104 times as a senior, totaling 798 yards. Also caught 15 passes for 405 yards - Ran the ball 83 times his junior year, finishing with 567 yards. Caught 22 passes for 383 yards - Totaled 1,222 yards rushing on 171 carries as a sophomore. Added 21 receptions for 479 yards• Carried the ball 91 times as a freshman, finishing with 511 yards. Made three catches for 28 yards - Also a letterwinner in basketball - Son of James Glass - Intends to major in communications at Oregon State - Scholar-Athlete at Hanford High School in the fall and spring 2023-24 - FFA Green Hand in 2022 - Chose Oregon State because of “the culture, the staff and the welcoming environment.”

Wide Receiver

Adjusted H/W - 5-foot-9, 161-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Edward Washington - First-Team All-League and Offensive MVP - Newcomer of the Year - All-Metro Player of the Year• First-Team All-City - Son of Jasmine and Edward Washington - Has three sisters, Emani, Skyler and Makenzi. Has two brothers, D’Angelo and Ellis - Intends to major in business administration at Oregon State• On the Honor Roll and earned the MOB Academic Award - Enjoys golfing in his spare time• Chose Oregon State “because of my relationship with Coach Kefense (Hynson). Also, on my official visit, Oregon State seemed like the place where I can grow as a student-athlete on and off the field.”

Tight End

Adjusted H/W - 6-foot-6, 230-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Matt Hawley - First-Team All-State and First-Team All-League selection - Team captain - Caught 39 passes for 946 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior - Totaled 31 receptions with 859 yards and 15 touchdowns his junior season - Letterwinner in basketball and rodeo - First-Team All-State in basketball - Helped lead Crane Union to three state titles in basketball - Two-time team roping state champion - Born in Ontario, Ore. - Son of Jamie and Mitch Siegner. Has two sisters, Kelsie and Kaitlyn - Intends to major in agricultural science at Oregon State - Would like to go into ranching after his playing career - Class President at Crane Union - On the Honor Roll - Enjoys hunting, fishing and golfing in his spare time - Chose Oregon State because of “the people and the atmosphere.”

Offensive Line

Adjusted H/W - 6-foot-5, 270-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Steve Kizer - Three-time all-league selection - Son of Lindsay Andreotti and Mark Thomas - Has two brothers, Ethan and Connor - Intends to major in business at Oregon State - Chose Oregon State because “I love the location and the football staff and team.”

Adjusted H/W - 6-foot-4, 265-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach William Blaylock at Cypress Ranch High School. Also competed for head coach Andrew McClave at Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis - All-state selection as a junior - Second-Team All-District selection during his high school career - Son of Catherine Iosua and Sean Conway. Has two sisters, Taylor and Brynn. Has one brother, Kyler - On the Honor Roll in high school• Intends to major in psychology at Oregon State - Enjoys snowboarding, dirtbiking, cooking, hiking and camping in his spare time - Chose Oregon State because “growing up in Corvallis, I’ve been a Beaver fan as long as I remember. Gamedays were like a holiday for my family. When I was researching colleges, I seriously considered all my options but after my official visit to OSU I knew that coming home to Corvallis was the right choice for me.”

Adjusted H/W - 6-foot-4, 305-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Jon Eagle - 2023 6A Offensive Lineman of the Year - First-Team All-State as a junior - Honorable Mention All-State as a sophomore - Three-time All-League selection - 2022 State Champion. State semifinalist as a junior - Team captain - Has also competed in baseball and track and field, participating in the shot put - Son of Tracy and Chad Normoyle Has one brother, Ethan - Father, Chad, played football at Oregon from 1994-99 - On the Honor Roll at West Linn High School - Young Men’s Service League Sargeant at Arms and Communications Chair• Intends to major in business at Oregon State - Enjoys fishing, hunting, pickleball, gaming and hanging with friends in his spare time. - Regularly volunteers in the community at various philanthropies centered around veterans, homelessness, food insecurity, the environment and service to children - Chose Oregon State because “the opportunity to contribute and compete. I chose OSU because of the people, Coach DeVan, Ford and Coach Bray. I love the campus and college town feel. I love that it’s home and I love the work-ethic and feel of the program.”

Defensive Line

Adjusted H/W - 6-foot-4, 250-pounds - Letterwinner for William Blaylock - Two-Time First-Team All-Region selection - Garnered 66 tackles with 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks, an interception return for touchdown, a forced fumble and a pass breakup his senior season - Tallied 66 tackles as a junior, adding 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Combined for 10 pass breakups and pressures to go along with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries - Finished with 15 tackles, four tackles for loss and five sacks as a sophomore - Letterwinner in basketball and track and field - Born in Houston, Texas - Son of Miata and Andrew Fisher. Has two sisters, Sasha and Naomi. - Intends to study business management at Oregon State - On the Honor Roll in high school• Enjoys basketball, cooking and gaming in his spare time• Volunteers at the Houston Food Bank - Chose Oregon State because “I really like the coaches, the facilities and the support staff along with the fans and the community.”

Adjusted H/W - 6-foot-2, 245-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Richard Sanchez - All-State selection during his career - Also earned All-League and All-County honors - All-Star selection - Recorded over 60 tackles and finished with 13 sacks as a senior. Tallied one defensive touchdown - Picked up 15 sacks in addition to over 50 tackles as a junior• Posted 11 sacks and 80 tackles as a sophomore - Finished with 12 sacks and 40 tackles as a freshman - Letterwinner in track and field, competing in the 100m and as a discus thrower• Born in Santa Rosa, Calif.• Son of Kristin and Michael Myers - Intends to major in business at Oregon State - Would like to be an entrepreneur after his playing career - On the Honor Roll in high school - Enjoys mountain biking, kayaking, fishing and golf in his spare time - Chose Oregon State because “I love the campus and atmosphere along with the facili-ties and coaches.”

Linebacker

Adjusted H/W - N/A - Rated three stars by Rivals - Rated as the No. 10 prospect in the state of Arizona by Rivals - Letterwinner for Chris McDonald - Two-Time First-Team All-Region selection - Two-Time First-Team All-League honoree - Tallied 11 sacks with 37 tackles - 30 solo - three forced fumbles and 24 quarterback hurries as a senior - Finished with 27 tackles - 20 solo - and 7.5 sacks as a junior - Letterwinner in track and field, competing in the 200 and 400 - Born in Gilbert, Ariz. Son of Holly and Deonn Dantzler. Has two sisters, Jaeden and Essynce. Has two brothers, Devin and Derek. - Intends to major in journalism at Oregon State - Would like to go into screenwriting after his playing career - Enjoys watching movies, sleeping and playing video games in his spare time - Chose Oregon State because of “football and the city of Corvallis.”

Adjusted H/W - 6-foot-6, 235-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Nick Tisa - Two-Time All-League selection - League Defensive Player of the Year - Team captain - Posted 65 tackles as a senior, collecting 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and intercepted one pass - Finished with 62 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles as a junior - Ended his sophomore season with 28 tackles and two sacks - Letterwinner in lacrosse and baseball - Second-Team All-League selection on defense in lacrosse - Born in Walnut Creek, Calif. Son of Cindy and Joe Knapp. Has one sister, Molly. Has one brother, James. - Father, Joe, played college football at Sacramento State - Intends to major in business at Oregon State - Enjoys duck hunting, fishing, snowboarding and playing video games in his spare time - Volunteers by coaching youth flag football and refereeing - Chose Oregon State because “the team and family culture of the program, as well as the positive and enthusiastic coaching staff. The town of Corvallis also fit my outdoor and small-town lifestyle.”

Adjusted H/W - 6-foot-2, 220-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Ranked No. 12 in the state of Nevada - Letterwinner for head coach Richard Muraco - Recorded 29 tackles as a senior, including 5.5 tackles for loss. Added two forced fumbles and a pass breakup - Son of Raenelda and Tavita Ioane. Has two sisters, Re’al and Alona. Has two brothers, TJ and Johnathan. - Intends to major in business at Oregon State - Chose Oregon State because they “showed me the most loyalty and love. Why wouldn’t I want to be a part of that?”

Secondary

- Rated three stars by Rivals - Ranked No. 10 in the state of Nevada - Letterwinner for head coach Richard Muraco - Two-time All-State at the 5A level, one year at safety - Totaled 33 tackles as a senior, adding two quarterback hurries, an interception, four pass breakups and a tackle for loss - Posted 26 tackles as a junior, adding one tackle for loss, three pass breakups and a forced fumble - Letterwinner in track and field, competing in the 110HH and 300IH. Two-year state final-ist in track. Member of the 4x200 relay state champion team in 2023 - Son of Deanna Riddle and Kenneth Craig. Has four sisters, Kalani, London, Evelyn and Thailia. Has two brothers, Angelo and Kahlaj. Father, Kenneth, played college football at Utah State - Intends to major in cybersecurity or computer science at Oregon State - Enjoys gaming, listening to music, watching movies, collecting cologne and collecting shoes and clothes in his spare time. Classifies himself as a certified foodie - Volunteers by creating Thanksgiving baskets with 20 Pearls Foundation, Operation Christmas Child, recuperative care collecting clothes for local hospitals and various projects with Williams Marshall Care - Chose Oregon State because “I love the coaches that recruited me, and I like the opportunities in the computer science and business programs.”

Adjusted H/W - N/A - Rated three stars by Rivals Will come to Oregon State as a junior after spending two seasons at San Diego Mesa College - Has seen action at both wide receiver and defensive back - First-Team all-league all purpose and second-team wide receiver - As a sophomore, collected four tackles with one interception and five pass breakups - Offensively, tallied 36 receptions for 558 yards and nine touchdowns - Tallied six catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. Also had one tackle - Four-year letterwinner at Lincoln High School for head coach David Dunn - First-Team at wide receiver at defensive back. Also lettered in track, running a 10.48 in the 100m and jumping 23’11 in the long jump - Son of Dunea Cowans and Jonathan Tucker. Has one sister, Aza. Has two brothers, Jax and Deontay - Intends to major in sociology at Oregon State• On the Honor Roll in high school - Chose Oregon State because “the coaches and Corvallis is great.”

Adjusted H/W - 6-foot, 170-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Ranked No. 8 in the state of Nevada - Letterwinner for Bill Powell• First-Team All-State at cornerback - Two-time All-League selection at both cornerback and wide receiver - Two-time team captain - Totaled 46 tackles as a senior, with 26 solo. Added three interceptions and eight pass breakups. - Offensively, finished with 42 receptions and 841 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior - Son of Jennifer and Jamar Glasper. Has three brothers, Tavion, Tory and Ty - Enjoys spending time with his family in his spare time - Intends to major in kinesiology at Oregon State - Chose Oregon State because of “everything. The coaching staff, the campus, the players and the atmosphere all felt like the perfect fit for me and my family.”

Adjusted H/W - 6-foot, 165-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Donnie Yantis - First-Team All-State honoree - First-Team All-District selection and Most Valuable Back honoree - Posted 29 tackles as a senior, including 20 solo. Added 19 pass breakups, one interception, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 1.5 sacks - Tallied 17 tackles his junior season. Posted 14 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. Also caught one pass for 45 yards - Made 22 tackles as a sophomore, adding 12 pass breakups - Letterwinner in track and field. Competitor in the high jump, long jump, 400m, 200m, 100m, 4x1 and 4x4 - Track running event MVP as well as Field event MVP - Born in Frisco, Texas. Son of Deshanda and Timothy Madison. Has two brothers, Tim and Daniel - Intends to major in business at Oregon State. - Enjoys fishing, video games and family time in his spare time - Volunteers with the Young Men’s Service League - Chose Oregon State because “I really like the coaches and the environment in Corvallis.”

Adjusted H/W - 5-foot-11, 185-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Michael Odle - First-Team All-District during his career - Team captain - Played in 10 games as a senior, collecting 52 tackles with three tackles for loss. Added two pass breakups - Tallied 48 tackles in 10 games as a junior, collecting one tackle for loss. Finished with one interception and four pass breakups - Letterwinner in track• Son of Queshaylon and Torrie Walker. Has one sister, Zoey. Has one brother, Zayden. - On the Honor Roll in high school - Intends to major in business at Oregon State - Would like to own a business after his playing career - Enjoys watching Anime in his spare time• Chose Oregon State because “they treated me like a family, and I really felt wanted.”