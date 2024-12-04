Oregon State Football 2025 Signing Day Central

Advertisement

The early signing period for the 2025 recruiting cycle is upon us with prospects from around the country signing with their respective programs! The Oregon State football team will be looking to boost its overall depth and talent with a recruiting class that has plenty of reasons for optimism. After building a class on the fly a season ago, head coach Trent Bray and staff have had an entire season to recruit this group, and have done a solid job of fighting off competition for some of their best pledges... The class has plenty of upside to be excited about and we'll be breaking each commitment! Below, BeaversEdge will take you through the early signing period as Oregon State's 2024 commitments sign their letters of intent and officially become Beavers.

Who is expected to sign during the period?

Where there be more commitments?

It is unclear if they will commit his week but throughout the rest of the cycle, two names to watch are Randle (TX) cornerback Blake Thompson and Kamiak (WA) tight end T'Andre Waverly. Sources tell BeaversEdge Waverly may wait until next month to announce a decision. Thompson, on the other hand, has not announced any sort of commitment date, perhaps he makes a surprise decision on Wednesday. Both players visited the Beavers in late November.

LIVE UPDATES

10:07 AM - Richmond (TX) DB Blake Thompson Signs

Thompson picks the Beavers on signing day over Colorado State, Texas State, and Tulsa. He took an official visit last month before waiting to make a decision on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 cornerback brings good size and length to the Beavers secondary…

9:01 AM - Henderson DB/ATH Trey Glasper Signs

A Las Vegas area native, Glasper committed to the Beavers in July two months after an official visit to Corvallis in May. High upside athlete with great ball skills who showed the ability at Green Valley High School in Henderson to play either side of the ball. Will bring good length and strong athleticism to the Beavers' secondary

8:45 AM - Henderson DB Sean Craig Signs

Standing at 6-foot-3, and checking in at 178 pounds, the Las Vegas native figures to play safety for the Beavers when he arrives in Corvallis. He's certainly versatile enough to play both corner or safety, and a 6-foot-3 frame for a CB is always a good thing, but regardless he'll fit right in with the Beavers' versatile group of DBs. Great size and great length is also a strong combination to start, has a good long stride as well that allows him to keep up with wide receivers while also using his length to his advantage in both breaking up passes and tackling ballcarries.

8:12 AM - CA DE Jesse Myers Signs

Picking the Beavers over offers from Washington State, Air Force, Fresno State, and UC Davis and checking in as a Rivals 5.5, Myers may be slipping a bit under the radar. Myers is an all-around quality edge rusher but will have finer points of his game to work on once he arrives on campus. Where he ultimately ends up on the defensive line is up to debate but the athleticism and explosive are an exciting part of his game. May need a few years to get bigger but has a chance to be a dynamic pass rusher long term.

8:11 AM - Crane (OR) TE Cody Siegner Signs

Siegner chose the Beavers over Air Force, Boise State, Idaho, and Washington offers. Siegner checks in as the second-best player in Oregon, coming in just behind the once-Oregon State pledge Baron Naone. The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder brings terrific size to the table but will need to hit the weight room and the player development program to reach his true potential. Not the fastest tight end but has strong hands and a good catch radius that makes up for that speed plus has shown the ability to be a quality blocker.

7:53 AM - WA OL Jake Normoyle Signs

Normoyle at 6-foot-4 and 290-pounds projects to be an interior offensive lineman at the next level, best projecting to a guard. Was an important recruiting win for the Beavers as he also was being pursued by Oregon. Normoyle uses his size to his advantage and is able to move quite well for his size. His athleticism will be tested as he makes the move to the next level but for now, he appears to be a quality athlete. Good long-term upside as he continues to develop and get stronger.

7:37 AM - JUCO DB Jalil Tucker Signs

Oregon State is the fourth program in four years for Tucker after spending time at Oregon, San Diego State, and San Diego Mesa College. Has an established relationship with Rod Chance thanks to their days at Oregon together. Not ton of new film out there on Tucker but of what there is, the Beavers are getting a superb athlete who was also a strong track athlete coming out of Lincoln High School in 2022. Physically, he's got strong size and length which hill help him excel at the FBS level as a defensive back.

7:30 AM - CA RB Kourdey Glass Signs

Glass had a classic West Coast regional recruitment for the most part. On top of his offer from Oregon State, he also held offers from Arizona, Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, and Washington State. He only took an official visit to Oregon State in May and committed a few days later. Very productive running back for Hanford but is versatile out of the backfield. Good athleticism and speed overall, not game breaking but enough speed to break off big runs. Not afraid of contact and is willing to take some punishment while also dealing out punishment of his own.

7:24 AM - CA WR Elijah Washington Signs

Washington is also a nice recruiting win for Bray, receivers coach Kefense Hynson, and the Beavers, beating out several programs that they'll face regularly going forward including Nevada, San Diego State, and San Jose State. Also beat out Arizona, Cal, and Washington State in the race for the three-star prospect out of Oakland. Washington is overall a dynamic offensive weapon who also has some experience in the backfield as well. Can stretch the field and is a tough runner with good agility and elusiveness.

7:24 AM - CA OL Logan Knapp Signs

After getting off to an impressive start as a senior and his early game tape looking just as good, Oregon State extended an offer to the California native, and then Wyoming committed at the end of September. After receiving his offer, the two sides quickly scheduled an official visit to Corvallis. Once that official visit took place, it was only a matter of time as Knapp quickly committed to the Beavers following the completion of his official visit. His natural size and athleticism are a great combination in itself coming off the edge and once he is able to refine the finer points of his game and continue to add onto his 6-foot-6 frame, he has the ability to become a mainstay of the Beavers defensive line.

7:12 AM - Las Vegas Lb Jeremiah Ioane Signs

The longest-standing commitment for Oregon State in the class and the de-facto leader for the cycle, Ioane committed to the Beavrs over Arizona, Colorado State, and Nevada among others. A physical and athletic linebacker, Ioane is a great fit for the Beavers' defense.

7:07 AM - Darian "Bleu" Dantzler Commits

Oregon State was looking for defensive ends coming into this fall and Dantzler was among those on their radar. After committing to Utah State over the offseason, Dantzler remained solid with the Aggies until Oregon State came calling with an offer and soon afterward, he was on campus for an official visit. Dantzler has a quality frame but more mass will have to be added before he sees the field in Corvallis. He does have quite a bit of upside however in his game thanks to a good first step, good hand-fighting skills, and the ability to shed blocks on a routine basis.

7:06 AM - OL Noah Thomas Signs

Standing at 6-foot-6, and checking in at 275 pounds, Thomas already has the height to compete and be a standout on the OL, and when he's able to add weight to his frame and get closer to 300, he'll be in a really good place. Moves his feet well and is a good athlete for his size, that athleticism should help as he makes transitions. While a bit of a project his combination of size and athleticism is intriguing and worth the Beavers taking the chance on him this cycle.

6:31 AM - Texas DB David Madison Signs

Madison wasn't a highly recruited prospect out of Prestonwood Christian Academy, his offer sheet consisted of offers from Michigan State, UTEP, North Dakota State, Texas State, and UTEP among a few others. The Beavers, however, think they have a gem in Madison and when considering his athletic profile, there's a good chance that Trent Bray's program did in fact pick up a gem in Madison. Combining his athleticism with good length allows Plano to keep up with even the fastest wide receivers he goes up against. He has good ball-tracking skills and does a good job of playing the ball and getting his hands between the ball and the receiver. Was a junior Olympic High Jump champion with a 6-foot-8 long jump.

5:23 AM - Texas OL Maddox Conway Commits

Originally an Oregon native, Conway moved to Texas hoping to tighten his stock as a recruit. He succeeded in doing just that and earned offers from Temple, Houston Christian, and most recently Oregon State this fall. He took an official visit to Corvallis on November 23 and committed to the Beavers last week. Conway is a quality late-cycle pickup for the Beavers who still is a bit raw but provides long-term upside with the versatility to play guard or tackle.

5:19 AM - DE Nik Fisher Signs With OSU