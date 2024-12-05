Oregon State RB Anthony Hankerson Set To Return For 2025

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: DB Andre Jordan To Seek Portal | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Class | WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Class | Early Signing Day Notebook | | NSD Central | Offseason Movement Tracker | OSU's Targets In The Portal?

"Thankful for Beaver Nation, Super excited for next year! This year was a teaser, Let’s run it back but better! Go Beavs"

That's how Oregon State redshirt junior running back Anthony Hankerson announced he'd be back for his senior campaign with the Beavers in 2025...

The news is big for Oregon State head coach Trent Bray, offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson, and running backs' coach Thomas Ford as Hankerson's return will give them a steady and reliable presence in the backfield next season.

Hankerson joins fellow teammates, Trent Walker and Van Wells, as both previously announced their returns for next season.

After logging 68 carries for 274 yards and three scores as a freshman, and 78 carries for 319 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore at Colorado, Hankerson exploded in his one season with the Beavers.

He notched career-highs across the board, taking 232 carries for 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also adding 27 catches for 151 yards.

Hankerson tied for 23rd nationally with his 15 scores, and his 1,082 rushing yards rank 18th for a single season at OSU.

He topped the century mark five times in 2024, and had a career-best performance against Idaho State in the season opener, tallying 155 rushing yards. He also had an impressive game against Nevada, taking 28 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns.

After opening the season splitting time with senior RB Jam Griffin and forming quite the duo, Griffin went down for the season against Colorado State and Hankerson stepped in and became the de-facto bell cow back for the remainder of the season, with freshman Salahadin Allah also working in more.

Depending on what QB Ben Gulbranson ultimately decides, Hankerson could be the Beavers' top-returning offensive player per PFF after tallying a 75.9 overall grade in 2024.

After his big increase in production, that no doubt caught the attention of teams perhaps looking to court him this offseason and we heard as much, but Hankerson doubled down with the Beavers and decided he wanted to run it back.

Follow all the Oregon State player movement this offseason with our Offseason Movement Tracker!

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of the Beavers' offseason, portal news, and much more!