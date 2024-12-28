Oregon State WBB Takes Down Gonzaga In OT

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Nikko Taylor Returns | Beavers In The NFL: Week 16 Recap | OL Flavio Gonzalez Enters Portal | Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Walker Harris?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Oregon State’s 12-point comeback with three minutes left saw contributors from near and far combine to knock off WCC preseason no. 1 Gonzaga 71-67 in overtime.

“I’m just so proud of this group and so happy for them,” head coach Scott Rueck said. “This has been a grind. We have worked so hard to get to the point where we can beat a good team on their home floor.”

From near there was Gresham’s Kennedie Shuler, whose three assists and game-tying free throws helped send the game to overtime. In the extra period she dished three more assists – part of a team-high eight dimes – and scored four points including two more at the stripe to put the Beavs up four with 27.6 seconds left.

“I’m just so proud of the gritty toughness that Kennedie showed today, stepping up and hitting big threes and making big free throws,” Rueck said.

MORE: Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In OL Keyon Cox | Beavers Land Nebraska DL | Beavers Land USC LB | RB Coach Hotboard V1.0 | Offseason Movement Tracker | Scholarship Chart

Just 15 minutes from Shuler’s hometown, Ally Schimel grew up splashing threes in Corbett. The freshman was off to an inauspicious start to the season, making less than 20 percent from beyond the arc as she gained confidence.

On Saturday, she looked like a seasoned veteran when she splashed the go-ahead three in OT and put the clamps on Gonzaga’s Allie Turner with 24.7 seconds left. Turner was 5-for-9 from beyond the arc, but Schimel didn’t allow her to even touch the ball until 15 precious seconds had elapsed.

“Ally’s threes were big-time,” Shuler said on the postgame show. “She’s a really good shooter and just needed to get confident and knock it down. I’m so proud of her. She’s like a little sister to me”

From far, Kelsey Rees put on a show with her dad and brother in attendance from Australia. The senior scored 21 points with nine rebounds and made 7-of-10 shots from the floor. She also drew eight fouls, some of which contributed to reigning WCC Player of the Year Yvonne Ejim fouling out in overtime.

Down the stretch, Rees went on a personal 6-0 run to pull the Beavs within four. The senior hit a three, a layup and a free throw to set the stage for Shuler and Tiara Bolden at the line.

“It was a big-time performance from Kelsey. Her putback (in overtime) was insane and got our momentum going. I’m super proud of her,” Shuler said.

Bolden, a native of Eugene, scored 10 points including two at the free-throw line to narrow the gap to two points with 54 seconds left. She also nabbed three steals with one at 1:06 remaining securing a stop at a crucial moment.

The Beavers return to the Beaver State on Monday to take on undefeated Portland. OSU squares off with the Pilots at 6 p.m.

OSU Athletics