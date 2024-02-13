PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers Offer Utah OL | WBB Up To No. 11 In AP Poll | WBB: Beavers Take Down No. 4 CU | WBB Takes Down Utah | A Closer Look At Gevani McCoy's Numbers | WBB Previews CU/Utah | Signing Day Q&A With Trent Bray | Signing Day Central 2.0

BOULDER, Colo. – Raegan Beers earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for the second time this season after leading Oregon State to wins over then-no. 20 Utah and no. 4 Colorado on the road.

Beers is the first Beav to win two player of the week honors in a season since Marie Gulich in 2017-18. The sophomore post officially passed the Beaver legend – and soon-to-be Olympian - in career double-doubles with her 28th on Sunday at Colorado.

The native Coloradan got the double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in a homecoming game against the fourth-ranked Buffs. She also helped OSU claim its first top-five road win in school history with a season-best four assists and blocked three shots.

On Friday, Beers and the Beavs held Utah to 40 points below their season scoring average in a 58-44 victory. She led OSU in scoring with 17 points while grabbing eight rebounds.

The award is Beers’ sixth weekly honor with four freshman of the week awards last season and a player of the week honor this year after tying the school rebound record with 20 points and 20 rebounds against Arizona.

Beers and the Beavers return home for two more Top-20 showdowns against UCLA and USC...