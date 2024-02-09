With Oregon State spring football just around the corner, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at Idaho quarterback transfer Gevani McCoy 's advanced PFF numbers from his time with the Vandals and how he'll look to maintain steady play as a Beaver...

One of Oregon State's two quarterback additions via the transfer portal this offseason, former Idaho Vandal Gevani McCoy comes to Corvallis following two highly efficient seasons in Moscow.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder is coming off a pair of combined seasons with Idaho where he tallied 433-of-651 passing attempts for 5,6454 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also showcased his athleticism and versatility as a dual threat, adding 286 rushing yards and five additional touchdowns on the ground.

He'll be looking to carry that production to Corvallis as he'll enter an open quarterback competition ahead of the 2024 campaign... McCoy put up very good numbers at Idaho, will he be able to take his game to the next level?