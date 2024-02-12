PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WBB: Beavers Take Down No. 4 CU | WBB Takes Down Utah | A Closer Look At Gevani McCoy's Numbers | WBB Previews CU/Utah | Signing Day Q&A With Trent Bray | Signing Day Central 2.0

Following a road sweep over the mountain schools, including an upset win over No. 4 Colorado, the Oregon State women's basketball team (20-3, 9-3 Pac-12) jumped six spots in the AP Poll to No. 11...

It is Oregon State's highest ranking since the 2019-20 campaign when the Beavers checked in at No. 11 in early Feb. The Beavers have won five straight contests and sit alone in third place in the conference...

Stanford is the top-ranked P12 team at No. 3, while Colorado is at No. 8, UCLA at No. 9, USC at No. 10, OSU at No. 11, and Utah at No. 22.

The Beavers return to the friendly confines of Gill Coliseum for a pair of top-10 matchups with UCLA and USC coming to Corvallis on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

LINK TO FULL AP POLL