Oregon State offers Utah offensive lineman Vaea Ikakoula
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Over the weekend, Oregon State extended an offer to Salt Lake City, Utah native and West High School standout Vaea Ikakoula. The 6-foot-4, 316-pound offensive guard reported his offer on X, Saturday evening.
According to Ikakoula's post, it was Beavers' defensive line coach
Ilaisa Tuiaki who extended the offer. Tuiaki, who has spent a large chunk of his coaching career within Utah is expected to be the program's lead recruiter within the Beehive State.
MORE: WBB: Beavers Take Down No. 4 CU | WBB Takes Down Utah | A Closer Look At Gevani McCoy's Numbers | WBB Previews CU/Utah | Signing Day Q&A With Trent Bray | Signing Day Central 2.0
The rising offensive lineman picked up his first handful of offers last summer from Arizona Stat, Hawaii, and Washington State but has seen his recruitment hit a different level since mid-January.
In less than a month, Ikakoula has emerged as one of the mountain region's top offensive linemen picking up offers from Iowa State, Boston College, Stanford, Utah State, Cl, Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma State, and now Oregon State.
Last season, Ikakoula helped lead West to a 6-4 overall record including 6-0 in 5A Region 6 play. Thanks to the help of Ikakoula, the Panthers offense averaged 7.1 yards per carry and over 240 rushing yards per contest.
The Beavers signed a trio of offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting cycle including Herriman, Utah's Adam Hawkes. Idaho native Jayden Tuia and Washington native Dylan Sikorski also signed with the program.
Oregon State currently holds one commitment in their 2025 recruiting class from Las Vegas, Nevada linebacker Jeremiah Ioane.
HUDL HIGHLIGHTS
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson