Over the weekend, Oregon State extended an offer to Salt Lake City, Utah native and West High School standout Vaea Ikakoula. The 6-foot-4, 316-pound offensive guard reported his offer on X, Saturday evening.

According to Ikakoula's post, it was Beavers' defensive line coach

Ilaisa Tuiaki who extended the offer. Tuiaki, who has spent a large chunk of his coaching career within Utah is expected to be the program's lead recruiter within the Beehive State.

