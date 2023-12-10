PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Timea Gardiner and Talia von Oelhoffen delivered big performances on Saturday to help Oregon State knock off Jackson State 78-58 despite foul trouble for Raegan Beers.

Beers – Oregon State’s double-double machine early in the season – played just 18 minutes and only seven in the first half, but Gardiner and von Oelhoffen more than made up for her absence.

Gardiner, a fellow highly-touted sophomore, recorded her second career double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. The career-high on the boards came in a critical game as Jackson State came into the contest picking up offensive rebounds on half of their missed shots. Gardiner and co. held the Tigers to just 25 percent in that category on Saturday.

Von Oelhoffen tallied 15 points to tie for the team lead in scoring. The junior also aided Oregon State with five total assists, part of an effort that saw the Beavers assist on 22 of 28 made shots against a very aggressive Tiger team.

Not to be left out, Kelsey Rees also earned her second career double-double. Rees dominated in the paint, securing 12 rebounds, a new career high. She added 12 crucial points to the scoreboard as well as two assists and a steal.

Jackson State remained in touch for most of the game, hanging around between five and 10 points behind before the Beavers put the game away. Lily Hansford kicked off a 9-0 run with a three and Gardiner finished it with another, giving OSU a 69-50 lead it could use to coast to victory

Dominika Paurova finished the game with eight points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Fellow freshman Kennedie Shuler steadied the offense at key moments with four points and four assists.

Beers finished the game with eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal.

