BeaversEdge has been able to confirm three official visitors so far for this weekend, the official visits started on Thursday evening.

Starting on the offensive line, Colorado transfer Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, simply a mountain of a man at 6-foot-10, 215-pounds entered the transfer portal recently and is visiting this weekend.

The Colorado transfer was up-and-down for Colorado this season, allowing 40 pressures across 580 pass-blocking opportunities. PFF graded him out as a 66.4 pass blocker and a 56.6 run blocker for the season.

Notably, he has improved each season he's played with Colorado.