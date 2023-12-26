Oregon State's Two Deep Depth Chart vs Notre Dame
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State's two-deep depth chart on offense and defense for the Sun Bowl matchup against Notre Dame...
MORE: Beavers Add 2024 DB Amarion York | Beavers Land QB Gabarri Johnson | McCoy Brings Experience To QB Room | 2024 Scholarship Chart
Quarterback
Ben Gulbranson / Dom Montiel
-> Gulbranson being the starting quarterback for Oregon State's Sun Bowl against Notre Dame was not at all surprising as he's the last QB on the roster with in-game experience. The surprise in the quarterback room came from walk-on Dom Montiel (Coos Bay, Ore.) earned the backup spot behind him over scholarship redshirt freshman Travis Throckmorton. The move was a bit surprising to me, but credit to the walk-on for earning the opportunity... Not sure if what this means for Throckmorton's future, something we'll keep an eye on...
Running Back
Deshaun Fenwick / Isaiah Newell
-> With no Damien Martinez, Fenwick will be leading Oregon State's backfield against the Fighting Irish, with Newell expected to handle a heavy load as well... Losing a top RB like Martinez is no easy task, but having two guys with experience is a good spot to be.
Wide Receiver
X - Jimmy Valsin / Rweha Munyagi
H - Silas Bolden / Trent Walker
Z - Jesiah Irish / Jeremiah Noga
-> Outside of the absence of Anthony Gould, who opted for the NFL Draft, the Beavers' receiving corps is pretty similar to what they worked with this season. Bolden will be the leader of the room, but Irish offers plenty of experience and playmaking, while Valsin could thrive in a bigger role. Munyagi, Walker, and Noga will be their primary backups...
Tight End
Y - Jermaine Terry II / Riley Sharp
-> With Jack Velling no longer in the fold, the Beavers may utilize more one-TE formations as they currently only have one listed as the starter in Terry. Sharp will be his primary backup and both offer solid ceilings here as they each have a touchdown this season and are plenty capable of bigger roles.
Offensive Line
LT - Jacob Strand / Flavio Gonzalez
LG - Grant Starck / Tyler Voltin
C - Jake Levengood / Dylan Lopez
RG - Tanner Miller / Luka Vincic
RT - Tyler Morano / Nathan Elu
With some offseason opt-outs and an injury, Oregon State's offensive line, which was up for the Joe Moore Award for the top line in college football this season, returns just two regular starters. Starck was essentially the football equivalent of a "sixth man" as he played various positions filling in, but these will be the first career starts for Strand and Morano. However, both have played fill-in roles at left and right tackle this season respectively, so there's some familiarity there. Gonzalez, Voltin, Lopez, Vincic, and Elu will be the backups...
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Offseason Movement Tracker | What Is OSU Getting In Mason White? | Three Burning Questions With OSU's Class | Beavers Land Idaho QB Gevani McCoy
Defensive Line
N - Joe Golden / Semisi Saluni
DT - James Rawls / Tavis Shippen
DE - Sione Lolohea / Takari Hickle
-> With Isaac Hodgins not in the fold (undisclosed), the Beavers' starting DL unit will be mostly similar with Golden, Rawls, and Lolohea getting the starting nods. Saluni, Shippen, and Hickle will provide solid depth as this unit was one of the deeper groups all season.
Linebackers
OLB - Drew Chatfield / Nikko Taylor
ILB - Isaiah Chisom / Mason Tufaga
ILB - Melvin Jordan / John Miller
OLB - John McCartan / Cory Stover
-> Without Calvin Hart Jr. and Easton Mascarenas, the middle of this group will look quite a bit different as the Beavers will be handing the keys over to a pair of freshmen in Melvin Jordan and Isaiah Chisom. Both were very highly-touted recruits and fit the Trent Bray linebacker mold to a T, so I really think they'll be fine despite not having a ton of experience. Additionally, Tufaga is healthy and ready to contribute to that room which s a plus, and John Miller also has solid experience.
On the outside, the same group that was so effective at rushing the passer is back as Drew Chatfield and John McCartan will be playing in their final games. Cory Stover and Nikko Taylor will back them up...
Defensive Backs
CB - Jaden Robinson / Andre Jordan
CB - Noble Thomas or Josiah Johnson
S - Ryan Cooper / Jaydin Young
Safety - Kitan Oladapo / Wynston Russell
Safety - Jack Kane / Harlem Howard
-> With Akili Arnold and Jermod McCoy off to the transfer portal, the Beavers will trot out a different secondary group as Thomas or Johnson will start at the corner spot opposite of Robinson while Kane earns his first career start at safety. The Beavers still have solid experience in the group with seniors Oladapo, Cooper, and Robinson to help buoy their secondary efforts, while Thomas/Johnson and Kane get starting opportunities. They've all impressed at various stages throughout the season, so I'm excited to see them take the field. Additionally, some more names appear as backups that we haven't seen much in Jordan, Young, Howard, and Russell. All in all, I like how this secondary group shakes out...
Specialists
K - Everett Hayes
P - AJ Winsor
PR - Bolden
KR - Bolden
-> With Atticus Sappington in the transfer portal, and the Beavers looking to next season at punter, we'll have two new additions to the starting special teams' lineup in El Paso. Everett Hayes is back to starting kicker and will be looking to close out his OSU career on a high note, while without Josh Green (undisclosed), the Beavers will turn to freshman AJ Winsor, who very well could be the starting punter next season...
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson