Quarterback

Ben Gulbranson / Dom Montiel -> Gulbranson being the starting quarterback for Oregon State's Sun Bowl against Notre Dame was not at all surprising as he's the last QB on the roster with in-game experience. The surprise in the quarterback room came from walk-on Dom Montiel (Coos Bay, Ore.) earned the backup spot behind him over scholarship redshirt freshman Travis Throckmorton. The move was a bit surprising to me, but credit to the walk-on for earning the opportunity... Not sure if what this means for Throckmorton's future, something we'll keep an eye on...

Running Back

Deshaun Fenwick / Isaiah Newell -> With no Damien Martinez, Fenwick will be leading Oregon State's backfield against the Fighting Irish, with Newell expected to handle a heavy load as well... Losing a top RB like Martinez is no easy task, but having two guys with experience is a good spot to be.

Wide Receiver

X - Jimmy Valsin / Rweha Munyagi H - Silas Bolden / Trent Walker Z - Jesiah Irish / Jeremiah Noga -> Outside of the absence of Anthony Gould, who opted for the NFL Draft, the Beavers' receiving corps is pretty similar to what they worked with this season. Bolden will be the leader of the room, but Irish offers plenty of experience and playmaking, while Valsin could thrive in a bigger role. Munyagi, Walker, and Noga will be their primary backups...

Tight End

Y - Jermaine Terry II / Riley Sharp -> With Jack Velling no longer in the fold, the Beavers may utilize more one-TE formations as they currently only have one listed as the starter in Terry. Sharp will be his primary backup and both offer solid ceilings here as they each have a touchdown this season and are plenty capable of bigger roles.

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

N - Joe Golden / Semisi Saluni DT - James Rawls / Tavis Shippen DE - Sione Lolohea / Takari Hickle -> With Isaac Hodgins not in the fold (undisclosed), the Beavers' starting DL unit will be mostly similar with Golden, Rawls, and Lolohea getting the starting nods. Saluni, Shippen, and Hickle will provide solid depth as this unit was one of the deeper groups all season.

Linebackers

OLB - Drew Chatfield / Nikko Taylor ILB - Isaiah Chisom / Mason Tufaga ILB - Melvin Jordan / John Miller OLB - John McCartan / Cory Stover -> Without Calvin Hart Jr. and Easton Mascarenas, the middle of this group will look quite a bit different as the Beavers will be handing the keys over to a pair of freshmen in Melvin Jordan and Isaiah Chisom. Both were very highly-touted recruits and fit the Trent Bray linebacker mold to a T, so I really think they'll be fine despite not having a ton of experience. Additionally, Tufaga is healthy and ready to contribute to that room which s a plus, and John Miller also has solid experience. On the outside, the same group that was so effective at rushing the passer is back as Drew Chatfield and John McCartan will be playing in their final games. Cory Stover and Nikko Taylor will back them up...

Defensive Backs

CB - Jaden Robinson / Andre Jordan CB - Noble Thomas or Josiah Johnson S - Ryan Cooper / Jaydin Young Safety - Kitan Oladapo / Wynston Russell Safety - Jack Kane / Harlem Howard -> With Akili Arnold and Jermod McCoy off to the transfer portal, the Beavers will trot out a different secondary group as Thomas or Johnson will start at the corner spot opposite of Robinson while Kane earns his first career start at safety. The Beavers still have solid experience in the group with seniors Oladapo, Cooper, and Robinson to help buoy their secondary efforts, while Thomas/Johnson and Kane get starting opportunities. They've all impressed at various stages throughout the season, so I'm excited to see them take the field. Additionally, some more names appear as backups that we haven't seen much in Jordan, Young, Howard, and Russell. All in all, I like how this secondary group shakes out...

