PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team recently adding TCU transfer defensive back Mason White, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at what he'll bring to the table as a Beaver with two years of eligibility remaining.

MORE: Predicting OSU's Defensive Two-Deep vs Notre Dame | Three Burning Questions With OSU's Class | Beavers Land Idaho QB Gevani McCoy