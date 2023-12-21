As previously reported here on BeaversEdge, McCoy visited Oregon State and was one of the Beavers' top targets in the transfer portal. A native of Baldwin Hills, California, McCoy just completed his redshirt sophomore season at Idaho and will have two years of eligibility remaining with Oregon State.

Oregon State and Trent Bray has picked up a big commitment out of the transfer portal. On Thursday afternoon, Idaho transfer quarterback Gevani McCoy announced his commitment to the Beavers via X.

McCoy has served as the Vandals starting quarterback each of the last two seasons, throwing for a combined 5,629 yards and 42 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. For his career with the Vandals, McCoy totaled a stat line of 448 completions across 648 (65.4%) attempts, 5,834 passing yards, and 43 touchdowns with 19 interceptions. He also has 301 career rushing yards and five additional scores on the ground.

Thanks to his strong performances, McCoy was an All-Big Sky selection in each of the last two seasons including this season, earning First-Team All-Big Sky. He was also the Big Sky Freshman of the Year while also winning the Jerry Rice Award which is given out yearly to the FCS's most outstanding freshman.

During that redshirt freshman campaign, McCoy completed 68.3% of his passes for 2,735 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while also picking up three scores on the ground.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound McCoy will step into the Beavers quarterback room and may very well be the favorite to be the program's starting quarterback in 2024.

The program has seen the departure of both D.J. Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles since Jonathan Smith left the program late last month. The pair of moves leaves the Beavers with just three scholarship quarterbacks on their roster for 2024 in rising redshirt junior Ben Gulbranson, rising redshirt sophomore Travis Throckmorton, and 2024 signee Kallen Gutridge.

Additionally, the Beavers are also one of the top destinations for Missouri quarterback transfer Gabarri Johnson. At the moment, the addition of McCoy to the Beavers roster is not expected to impact Johnson's recruitment.

MORE TO COME