Oregon State running back Damien Martinez is unlikely to play in the Beavers' Sun Bowl matchup per interim head coach Kefense Hynson.

"I'm not expecting him to play," Hynson said. "It's a matter of the (football) shape, we have to see what kind of shape he's in. He took a little of time off. So we'll see."

Head coach Trent Bray spoke on Martinez:

“Damien returned home to Texas with the understanding that he would not be able to play in the Sun Bowl. To change courses at this time is not in the best interest for him or his teammates, as our team prepares for the bowl game and Damien continues his hard work for continued success in future years at Oregon State.”

Hynson elaborated further on Martinez's status, saying it wasn't a coaching decision

"It's just a matter of him being able to play and be Damien. From a football standpoint, you have to be ready to play this game, especially at running back. You're going to take 20-25 hits and you have to be in shape to do that. It has to make sense for him to do that. I'm all about the Sun Bowl, but Damien has another season to play at Oregon State and we don't want to compromise that for one game. We have capable guys who are more than ready and have been practicing."

He added that Martinez has not been practicing and that he didn't practice on Monday as he's been back home in Texas...

When asked who has the final decision if Martinez were to say he wants to play, Hynson said it's their job to work through that.

"It's our job to protect the players. We'll cross that bridge when we get there, but sometimes you have to protect the players from themselves and players always want to play.

The news comes on the heels of last Friday's news when athletic director Scott Barnes said: "Due to the District Attorney’s decision not to file charges for DUII or similar offenses against Damien Martinez, he will be allowed to participate in the upcoming bowl game.”

On the year, Martinez took 194 carries for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has 11 receptions for 126 yards...