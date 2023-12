PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team signing 10 new faces on Wednesday as a part of the class of 2024, BeaversEdge poses three burning questions that Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down!

MORE: WATCH: Exclusive Bray Interview | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down 2024 Class | NSD Central | WATCH: Trent Bray Breaks Down Class | Early Signing Day Notebook