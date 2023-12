With the Oregon State football team having signed 10 players as a part of the 2024 signing class and recently adding several new transfers, BeaversEdge gives our first look at the scholarship chart for 2024...

On most devices, you will need to scroll/swipe to the left to see the senior eligibility numbers on the far right of the chart.

* - denotes the player has used a redshirt year

BLUE TEXT - indicates 2024 class newcomer or new transfer