As Brendan and I recently compared it to, Oregon State right now is playing the college football version of Moneyball. They're looking for players at both the college and high school levels that have history of production but may be getting overlooked for some sort of deficiency that could be fixable or may not even have that big of a negative impact at the next level.

McCoy fits the model of looking for production, the 2022 Jerry Rice Award winner was fantastic the last two seasons for Idaho, completing a combined 433-of-651 passing attempts for 5,6454 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also had 286 rushing yards and five additional touchdowns on the ground.

Very few quarterbacks in the transfer portal whether they're from the FBS or FCS levels had that level of production.