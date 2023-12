Tacoma, Washington native and former Rivals250 quarterback Gabarri Johnson has made his collegiate decision. The former Missouri Tiger announced on Mondy that he will be continuing his career at Oregon State.

Johnson is the second transfer quarterback to commit to the Beavers this week, joining Idaho transfer Gevani McCoy. The two will join rising redshirt junior Ben Gulbranson, rising redshirt sophomore Travis Throckmorton, and 2024 signee Kallen Gutridge as expected members of the Beavers quarterback room entering 2024.

Johnson was a four-star prospect out of Lincoln High School in Tacoma and was ranked as a top-five dual-threat quarterback in the country. Johnson committed and signed with the Missouri Tigers over Arizona State, Arkansas, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Washington, and Washington State.